On April 23, 2019; James Albert Nohe of Baltimore; beloved uncle of Eleanor N. O'Rourke and husband Michael, Terry Nohe and his wife Terry, Gary Nohe and his wife Jeanette, Lee Nohe and his wife Diane.Family and friends will honor James' life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Thursday, April 25 from 7-9 PM where a funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions in James name may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019