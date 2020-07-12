James A. Pine Jr., "Jimmy" passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children due to complications from ALS also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Loving husband to Kathleen Herring Pine, devoted father of James (Alec) Alexander Pine III, Elissa Pine and her fiancée Eric Kimball, cherished grandfather to KJ Kimball and Karter Kimball, devoted brother of Mary Beadle, Nancy Pine, and the late Frank Pine. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Jimmy grew up in his family home in Baldwin, Maryland with his 3 siblings and his parents Senator James A. Pine and Charlotte Weikinger Pine. He was especially close with his grandparents Franz and Walborga Weikinger.



After graduating high school from St. Paul's School he continued his education at the University of Maryland. He met the love of his life, Kathleen Herring Pine, and they married and raised their two children in Towson, Maryland while Mr. Pine ran a successful crab business called Steamin Demons. Jimmy was known for being the life of the party and for enjoying things that made him go fast! In the later years of his life, Jimmy continued to work hard running his businesses, but also enjoyed vacationing with his family to parts of Florida. Jimmy has many successes but above all was his family. With a contagious smile, and a love for everyone, he easily touched the hearts of many. Jimmy left this world knowing his best friend, Mark Dickerson, was proud to hold down the fort. Jimmy's indomitable spirit will be missed but not forgotten.



Services Private



