On May 5th, 2019, James E. Gemmill, of Bel Air, MD and his beloved wife, the late Doris H. Gemmill, who passed a few weeks prior on April 17th, are survived by their children; Bernard E. Gemmill, Allen L. Gemmill & Kenneth J. Gemmill along with several loving family members and friends. Mr. & Mrs. Gemmill were predeceased by their son, Gary L. Gemmill in April 2015.Inurnment for James & Doris will be held 11AM Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 10 to May 15, 2019