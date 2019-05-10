Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Gemmill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James and Doris Gemmill

Notice Condolences Flowers

James and Doris Gemmill Notice
On May 5th, 2019, James E. Gemmill, of Bel Air, MD and his beloved wife, the late Doris H. Gemmill, who passed a few weeks prior on April 17th, are survived by their children; Bernard E. Gemmill, Allen L. Gemmill & Kenneth J. Gemmill along with several loving family members and friends. Mr. & Mrs. Gemmill were predeceased by their son, Gary L. Gemmill in April 2015.Inurnment for James & Doris will be held 11AM Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 10 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.