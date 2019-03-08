James Scott "Cob" Anderson, of Perryville, MD, passed away on March 4, 2019. He was 86.Mr. Anderson was born in Delta, PA, to James "Groundie" Anderson and Genevieve "Mimi" Morris Anderson. He was the companion of 30 years to Elva Jean Kelley, loving father of James S. Anderson, Jr., and Kathy Lynne Anderson (Billy). He was the adored grandfather of Whitney and Chris Anderson, and Kayla Anderson-Armacost, and the late Brandon Anderson. He was the brother of Roberta "Bertie" Scharsmidt of Wisconsin and the late Sally McDonald, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Anderson was a Life Member and Past Commander at the American Legion Post 128 and a Life Member of VFW Post 8185.He served in the U.S Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Anderson retired from the DPW at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He enjoyed boating and golfing, and loved his Red Truck.A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4-6 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 PM. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary