James Andrew Lagan, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home in Fallston. Born in Bel Air, MD, he was the son of the late James and Clara (Underwood) Lagan and loving husband of Nancy Ryan Lagan. He was a seaman in the United States Navy who served on the USS Lake Champlain from 1956 to 1962. He worked in retail most of his life, A&P Supermarkets, Bonded Armor and Pier 1. In his younger years, he was a faithful Baltimore Colts fan and a season ticket holder. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed watching NASCAR, and was active in many community and charitable organizations. James was a charter member of the Bel Air Moose Lodge 1952 and more than a twenty year member of the Harford County Izaak Walton League where he is widely known for chairing the Bel Air Gun Show.James is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Nancy Ryan Lagan. He was the loving father of Shari Walker (John) of Cape Coral, FL, Tom (Lori), and Rick (Dawn) of Bel Air and loving grandfather to Katie Walker of Spring, TX, Michael Walker (Cari) of Clover, SC, Andrew and Sean Lagan of Bel Air, and Nicole and Kari Lagan of Bel Air and great granddaughter, Anna Walker of Clover, SC. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Bel Air on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment was at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2019