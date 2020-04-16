|
James A. Ostendorf, born on 6/19/1948, in Baltimore passed away on 4/13/2020, after a valiant fight against lung cancer in St. Paul, MN. Jimmy brightened every room he walked into with a smile, hearty laugh, and an attentive ear. Truly an adventurer at heart, his goal was to explore the world on his own time and with the people he loved most. He is survived by his wife Gerianne; children Michael Thomas (Stacy), Heidi Miller (Brooks), and Brooks (Jillian); siblings Regina Sage (Mike), Betsy Conlon (Kevin), Gene (Ellen), Emmett (Theresa), Nancy Boland (Shane), and Katie Ford (Mark); grandchildren Joshua and Lauren Thomas. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020