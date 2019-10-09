Home

James Anthony Schleicher Sr., 57, of Bel Air, MD passed away on October 6, 2019. James was the loving spouse of Bonnie Jean (Nuttle) Schleicher; father of James Anthony Schleicher Jr. (Girlfriend Halli Bronstein) and daughter, Ashley (Jon) Manger; brother of Joyce Ann (Schleicher) Mays, Robert Schleicher, Jr., David (Velma) John Schleicher, and Alan (Andrea) Michael Schleicher; grandfather of Jonathan Paul Manger, Jr. and Brooks Anthony Manger; uncle of Beth Schleicher, Jennifer Schleicher Schenning, Scott Marsh, and Joey Schleicher. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, 50 W. Broadway, Bel Air, MD 21014 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mt. Erin Catholic Cemetery. Those who desire may make contributions to: International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr, Ste 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
