James Arthur Lucas Jr.
On Sunday, June 21, 2020. The devoted husband of Gail S. Lucas; father of James Andrew Lucas and Michele Anne Agnes; brother of Mary Gibson and Peggy Milligan; grandfather of Timothy James Agnes (TJ), Brooke Elizabeth Agnes, James Alexander Lucas (Alex), and Ashleigh Renea Lucas. Friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, June 28 from 2 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA. 22116 or online at https://www.diabetes.org/donate .An online guestbook is available at KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
