James Beechinor Boyle, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, passed away from an automobile accident on September 5, 2020, at the age of 24.
James was born on May 26, 1996, in Charlotte, NC, the son of James Allen Boyle of Southport, NC, and Lynne Marie Henry of Lutherville-Timonium, MD. With his infectious laugh and beautiful smile, James was a 'Southern Charmer' from the start. James achieved an Associate of Applied Sciences degree from Harford Community College, majoring in Criminal Justice-Legal Studies.
James, or 'Jamesie', as his family called him, had an enormous love for family and friends, and an extra-special devotion to his rescue cats, Mia, Molly, and Matilda. He was a loving son. Family and friends remember James as a kind, loyal, courageous, empathetic, thoughtful, and compassionate young man, whose smile lit up a room. We will always remember his dry wit and sense of humor - and love for tacos. He cared so much about family and friends. That was evident in the little things he did; like sending flowers to a loved one and choosing meaningful gifts on birthdays and holidays. From his hardships, grew an empathy for others that was awe-inspiring. Those closest to James can attest not only to his loyalty, but to his kindness of word and action; especially, toward those he knew to be in pain. If there is one thing that we can take away, not from James' passing, but from his life, it would be to live life more in this way.
There will always be a piece missing from our family. It is hard to say goodbye to James. But it is so easy to remember him, and to love him, and to eventually, move forward with the memories we have of him.
A private service was held on September 10, at the Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace, for close family and friends.
James is survived by his brother and sister, Edward 'Ned' McNenney and Katherine 'Katie' McNenney of New York City. He is also survived by his grandparents, William and Kathleen Henry of Havre de Grace, MD; his aunt and uncle John and Susan Henry Muldoon of Havre de Grace, MD; his 'Auntie Ann' Boyle of Queens, NY; and cousin Jack Muldoon, of Denver, CO.
For those wishing to commemorate James, the family is grateful for donations made in memory of James Beechinor Boyle, to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), at namibaltimore.org/get-involved/donate
.