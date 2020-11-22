James Bernard Foit, "Jim" of Catonsvile, MD died on November 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan (Zimmerman) Foit; his three children and their spouses, Shelly Bent (Mark), Jim Foit (Liz), Renee Smith (Rob), 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Foit (Sue), brother-in-law, John Confair. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and James Bernard Foit Sr., his sister, Emma Confair and his infant granddaughter, Christine. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to Mt. St. Joseph HS, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. or the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation at www.ripkenfoundation.org
.