|
|
On February 24th, 2019 James Lewis Baker, Sr.; Beloved husband of the late Anna Belle Baker (Nee McKinney); Loving father of James Baker Jr. and his wife Kathryn and the late Timothy Baker; Cherished grandfather of Melissa Rodriguez and husband Robert, Kristina Welsh and husband Josh, Benjamin Baker and Taylor Baker; Dear great grandfather of Christopher, Anthony, Piper and Giovanni; Devoted brother of Lois Krupinski and husband John and the late Shirley Dailey and husband Roland.Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Thursday at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019