Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for James Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Baker

Notice Condolences Flowers

James Baker Notice
On February 24th, 2019 James Lewis Baker, Sr.; Beloved husband of the late Anna Belle Baker (Nee McKinney); Loving father of James Baker Jr. and his wife Kathryn and the late Timothy Baker; Cherished grandfather of Melissa Rodriguez and husband Robert, Kristina Welsh and husband Josh, Benjamin Baker and Taylor Baker; Dear great grandfather of Christopher, Anthony, Piper and Giovanni; Devoted brother of Lois Krupinski and husband John and the late Shirley Dailey and husband Roland.Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Thursday at 11 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now