James Beach Platt III, of Marathon, Florida, passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 79 in Reisterstown, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 28, 1940, he is survived by his loving wife, Eugenia Kemp Platt, his two daughters, Mary Platt Cooper (Albert) and Susan Platt Greene (Andrew), and three step children, William B. Sawers (Kelle), J. Kemp Sawers (Kit) and Elizabeth Stewart (Adam). Also surviving are twelve grandchildren - Connor L. Greene, Henry A. Cooper, Caeden C. Greene, Casey F. Greene, Keel J. Cooper, Hayward Caswell (George), Walker Sawers, Shelton Sawers, Annie Sawers, Elizabeth Sawers, Brodie Stewart and Zoe Stewart, and one great grandchild - G. Kemp Caswell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church, 5800 Smith Avenue in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019