Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church
5800 Smith Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Platt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Beach Platt III


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Beach Platt III Notice
James Beach Platt III, of Marathon, Florida, passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 79 in Reisterstown, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 28, 1940, he is survived by his loving wife, Eugenia Kemp Platt, his two daughters, Mary Platt Cooper (Albert) and Susan Platt Greene (Andrew), and three step children, William B. Sawers (Kelle), J. Kemp Sawers (Kit) and Elizabeth Stewart (Adam). Also surviving are twelve grandchildren - Connor L. Greene, Henry A. Cooper, Caeden C. Greene, Casey F. Greene, Keel J. Cooper, Hayward Caswell (George), Walker Sawers, Shelton Sawers, Annie Sawers, Elizabeth Sawers, Brodie Stewart and Zoe Stewart, and one great grandchild - G. Kemp Caswell.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 am at Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church, 5800 Smith Avenue in Baltimore, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Catholic Charities of Baltimore, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -