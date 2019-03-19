Home

James W. "Jim" Bertrand, age 85, passed away on March 17, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 62 years to Jean Bertrand (nee Berkouski); loving father of Bill Bertrand and wife Pam, Tom Bertrand and wife Lisa, and Linda Payne and late husband Chuck; cherished grandfather of Steve and wife Gabby, Mike, Lauren, Ryan, Robby, Claire and Ben, and great grandfather of Lila, Steve, Jr. and Jheremy; dear brother of Mildred Busick. Also, survived by nieces, nephews other loving relatives and friends.Family members and friends will honor Jim's life at the family owned an operated AMBROSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus, MD 21227 on Thursday from 3-5pm & 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Chruch, 5422 Old Frederick Rd., Catonsville, MD 21229 beginning at 12pm. Interment to follow in Baltimore National Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers at the family's request donations in Jim's memory may be directed to Mount St. Joseph's High School Tower Fund, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 or www.msjnet.edu.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
