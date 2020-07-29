James Black

James Lee Black (83) passed peacefully in his Seaford, Delaware home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Baltimore native, Jim attended Poly Technical High School before he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served as a communications officer during the Korean Conflict. Jim enjoyed the little things in life, mainly spending time with family and friends. Whether skiing in the mountains, working in his yard, or watching his beloved O's or Colts, he enjoyed being in the moment with the ones he loved.
Ever the distance runner, he claimed numerous championships as a member of the Baltimore Road Runners and The Annapolis Striders. He completed countless marathons up and down the East Coast. The last being his favorite, the Marine Corps Marathon, where he literally ran the skin off the bottom of his feet. Family and friends will never forget his reaction to the injury. Instead of seeking medical attention, he looked in his bag for a spare pair of socks and shoes so he could do a "cool down" run to avoid muscle stiffness later.
Jim played golf with the same passion and enthusiasm. Regardless of the weather, he could be found on the golf course playing 18 holes with his golfing buddies. He also competed in numerous charity tournaments benefitting Toys for Tots, Pohanka Pay it Forward Foundation and the UMES Art Shell Celebrity Golf Classic for student scholarships.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Ginger), and their five children, Michele (Chuck) Sardelis, Kimberly (Lester) Lakin, Kristine (Robert) Fritz, Kelly (Frank) Hamilton, and Shaun (Abbey) Black. In addition to thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He will forever be remembered as a devoted father and loving husband.
In honor of Jim, a Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family at Layton's Chance Vineyard.
Jim loved animals and was known for taking in a few strays over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to your local animal shelter or ASPCA.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Maryland 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
.