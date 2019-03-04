James J. Bogard, 82, passed away on January 31, at Orlando Med Ctr. Jim was born on March 15, 1936, in Reform, Alabama, to the late Fletcher and Lorraine (DeBaise) Bogard. His older brother, William, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Janet, his son Jim, Janet's daughter Meagan, and grandchildren Kayleigh and Hope, who all loved him dearly. Jim was educated in the Reform School System, specifically, Pickens County High School, before attending the University of Oklahoma and then the University of Maryland at College Park where he earned a Master's in Art Education. His day job was as a draftsman at The Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, and later as an art teacher. Jim was a true Renaissance man. As a member of the APL pistol team in the 1960's, he was a U.S. champion marksman and sponsored by Remington. He also was an extraordinarily accomplished guitarist who spent many evenings during 1960s-80s playing with Linda Ronstadt, George Morgan, Mike Auldridge, and many others. His early-60's band, The Deaxville Trio, broke the Top 10 on the Folk Charts with "Shenandoah." Approaching retirement, while still pickin' and grinnin', he taught himself to be a caricature artist. Of course, he was wildly successful at that as well. He started at "Irv Finifter's Face Place" on the Ocean City, MD boardwalk, and then went freelance. NASCAR hospitality tents in Florida were his favorite venue in which to draw because of the great free food. He had a bottomless supply of bad jokes, hysterical stories about growing up in small-town Deep South, and crossword puzzle answers. He loved browsing in a good pawnshop, honed people-watching to a fine skill, and played Doc Watson licks better than Doc himself.He was truly the product of a different, bygone time and place, and a straighter arrow never flew. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary