James Breese Davis, 83, resident of Elkridge, died at home after a long illness on July 4, 2020. Son of Patricia Kelly and Marion B. Davis Jr. Earned rank of sergeant in US Army, studied at Georgetown and GW University, and served 40+ years at US Census Bureau as a geographer. Was a faithful Christian, fluent in French and German, worked and traveled throughout Europe and Africa. Devoted to family and dogs; enjoyed gardening, reading, and genealogy. Survived by devoted wife Birgit; siblings: Lois Mingo, Dave Davis, Janice Lovell-Plume and Everett Lovell; children: Lisa Ireton,



