On February 18, 2019, James "Ken" Broughton, loving husband of Jo Ann Broughton; devoted father of James "Ned" Broughton (Karen), Chris Broughton (Katherine); stepfather of Joshua Lane; grandfather of Kendall Broughton and Justin Jimenez.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 4 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD, 21117. Interment is private.In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD, 21136.Online condolences may be made at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019