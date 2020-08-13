James Bruce Daniel, 85 of Laurel, Maryland passed away July 31, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1935 to Jesse Lowell Daniel. and Effie Zona Daniel in Atlanta, Georgia. Bruce was a Veteran of the Army which he serviced for 34 years. He retired from the Army in 1986 and then worked for several government contractor for another 15 years. He enjoyed traveling, history, volks-marching (German walking club) and genealogy. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Nancy King Daniel, his daughter Honor Criserious (Crissy) Shevchenko, son-in-law Alex Shevchenko plus honorary granddaughters, Shelby Kennedy, Shauna Kennedy Milnes, and Shaylin Kenny Crim, their spouses and children, plus many nieces, nephews, their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, four sisters, their respective spouses, a nephew, and his young daughter Melinda Joyce Daniel who passed away in 1967. The visitation and funeral were held at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Interment took place at Maryland Military Cemetery Crownsville. Due to COVID it was by invitation only. Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences can be made at:



