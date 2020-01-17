Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Goode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Carl Goode


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Carl Goode Notice
James Carl Goode, age 67 years of Whiteford, MD died at 11:33 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD.

He was born in Elkton, MD on February 11, 1952 a son of the late Irvin and Laura Goode. For 17 years he worked in warehouse logistics for IKEA at their Perryville warehouse facility. A hard worker, he enjoyed fishing and being with his family. James is survived by two sisters: Donna Schmidt and Roxann Miller; three brothers: John Smythe, Charles Smythe and Robert Smythe.

He was preceded in death by his children; Jamie Lynn Goode and Larry Goode

There will be no public services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -