James Carl Goode, age 67 years of Whiteford, MD died at 11:33 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD.
He was born in Elkton, MD on February 11, 1952 a son of the late Irvin and Laura Goode. For 17 years he worked in warehouse logistics for IKEA at their Perryville warehouse facility. A hard worker, he enjoyed fishing and being with his family. James is survived by two sisters: Donna Schmidt and Roxann Miller; three brothers: John Smythe, Charles Smythe and Robert Smythe.
He was preceded in death by his children; Jamie Lynn Goode and Larry Goode
There will be no public services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020