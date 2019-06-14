Home

McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
James Franklin Carper, Jr. "Frank" passed away on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Carper (nee Hause); loving son of the late James F. Carper, Sr.and Naomi Carper (nee Connelly); dear sister of Ellen N. Smoot (nee Carper) and her husband the late Hiram Smoot; dear brother of Charles Carper Sr. and his wife Thelma Carper (nee Wingate); loving uncle of Michele Carper- Garde and Charles Carper, Jr.. He is also survived by four nieces and one nephew. He was the Son-in-law of the late Bette Hause and nephew of Juanita (Laggs) Meyers. He leaves behind his faithful furry companions Sammy and Roxie. He will be dearly missed by all.Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Saturday June 15, 2019 and Sunday June 16, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019
