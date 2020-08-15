1/1
James Close
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Close, 71, of Havre de Grace died on August 13th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Deeney whom he married on Valentine's Day 1975. He is also survived by his daughter Hannah, 28, his seven siblings as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Doctors Without Borders or the Temple University Student Emergency Aid Fund. In accordance with his wishes, he is donating his body to science and a celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
I worked with James as a secretary years ago. He was a very unique person, and I will miss seeing him. He was always wonderful to me and my family. I’m really surprised and saddened that he is gone. My heartfelt condolences to the family. He can never be replaced.
Melinda J. Arnold
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved