James Close, 71, of Havre de Grace died on August 13th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Deeney whom he married on Valentine's Day 1975. He is also survived by his daughter Hannah, 28, his seven siblings as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Doctors Without Borders
or the Temple University Student Emergency Aid Fund. In accordance with his wishes, he is donating his body to science and a celebration of his life will be held at a later time.