James Collins

James Patrick Collins, Jr., 97, of Catonsville, Md., died peacefully at home on June 24, 2020, surrounded by family. He is the son of the late James Patrick Collins and Julia Mellor. He is survived by his beloved wife Caridad Guarino Collins; his three children Kathleen Mary Phelps; James Patrick Collins III, and his wife Debbie; Rosemary Lather, and her husband Tom; his stepson Adriane Carl Sampiano; and his stepdaughter Allison Sampiano. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen Mary Collins, the mother of his three children. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Ken and Kyle Kvech; Kelly Cunningham and Chris Collins; Tommy and Amy Lather; and 10 great grandchildren.



Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1941 and served in the VMB-611 Air Squadron as a radio operator, which took him to Zamboanga in the Philippines to support operations against Japanese forces on Mindanao during World War II. After the war, he joined the Maryland Air National Guard and worked in a civilian capacity for the 175th Tactical Fighter Group in electronics and communications in both technical and supervisory positions until he retired in February 1983.



A mass in his memory will be held at St. Mark Church, 30 Melvin Avenue in Catonsville on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. followed by internment of ashes at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mount View Rd., Marriottsville, Md.



The family welcomes donations to the Semper Fi & America's Fund as an expression of sympathy.



