James Curtis

On August 10, 2020 James (Jim) R. Curtis, beloved husband of Helen L Mitchell Curtis graduated to Heaven and is now rejoicing with Jesus in all His Glory! He lived 50+ years in Monkton, raising 4 sons and 1 daughter and lived his last 3 yrs in Finksburg. He loved coaching sports and founded/coached the boys Hereford Hornets Football team starting in 1993 and was a founding member/coach of the boys Hereford's Lacrosse Team starting in the late 1980's. In addition to his children, he is survived by a stepson, stepdaughter, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Services at the CrossLife Bible Church, 2127 W. Old Liberty Rd, Westminster, MD will be 6-8pm, 8/14/20, 10-12 noon, 8/15/20. Interment will be in Gunpowder Friends Meeting House at a later date.
