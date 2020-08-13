1/
James Curtis
On August 10, 2020 James (Jim) R. Curtis, beloved husband of Helen L Mitchell Curtis graduated to Heaven and is now rejoicing with Jesus in all His Glory! He lived 50+ years in Monkton, raising 4 sons and 1 daughter and lived his last 3 yrs in Finksburg. He loved coaching sports and founded/coached the boys Hereford Hornets Football team starting in 1993 and was a founding member/coach of the boys Hereford's Lacrosse Team starting in the late 1980's. In addition to his children, he is survived by a stepson, stepdaughter, 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services at the CrossLife Bible Church, 2127 W. Old Liberty Rd, Westminster, MD will be 6-8pm, 8/14/20, 10-12 noon, 8/15/20. Interment will be in Gunpowder Friends Meeting House at a later date.

Online condolences, full obituary, and service information may be found at www.elinefh.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
CrossLife Bible Church
AUG
15
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
CrossLife Bible Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

2 entries
August 12, 2020
Jim made Helen so very happy. He was a wonderful friend to all. Helen, May God give you all the comfort and strength that you need now. He is with Jesus and free from pain. God bless you all, Dee & Bill Hanulakl
Dee & Bill Hanulak
Friend
August 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
