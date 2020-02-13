|
James Douglas Medwin died on January 23, 2020, at the age of 73.
He was born on December 07, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Jules A. and Lucile N. Medwin. The family moved to the Baltimore area in 1954, and settled in Howard County in 1958.
He graduated from Howard High School in 1965 lettering in football and lacrosse and entered the University of Delaware. He graduated from the University of Baltimore with a major in Business and started a long career in Contracts Administration.
He began his work career at Goddard Space Center and was subsequently recruited for employments with Westinghouse Elec Corp and Comsat. Later in his career he switched over to the Government side of contracts and retired as a Contracting Officer with the U.S. Dept. of Justice Management Division.
He first met Claudia Skinner in high school and they were married in 1973. Together they have continued to reside in the Ellicott City / Columbia, Md. area ever since.
He was an avid reader and able to dive into practically any conversation with ease and depth. He loved sports, gardening and photography, especially taking pictures of wildlife. His passion for Biology extended well beyond his childhood days as he truly was a lifelong naturalist.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia, and his brother John Medwin who resides in Florida. As per his wishes, his body was donated to science research.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020