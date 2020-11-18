1/1
James Dempsey
1950 - 2020
James Charles Dempsey, age 70 of Bel Air, MD passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Born in Mount Carmel, PA on August 18, 1950, he was the son of the late James and Clare Dempsey.

James shared 45 years of marriage with his beloved wife Debra Dempsey and together they had two sons.

He is survived by his son Mark Dempsey and grandchildren, Orion and Isabella; Brian Dempsey and his wife, Pamala and grandchildren Ethan, Grace and Charles. He is also survived by his three sisters, Clare Switzer and her husband Thomas, Noreen Campbell and her husband William, and Maria Jaimes and her husband Steven.

The funeral service will be held at 10AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Margaret's Church, 141 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Margaret's Church religious education program.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
