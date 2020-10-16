1/1
James DeRan Wilson
1979 - 2020
James DeRan Wilson, age 41, of Fawn Grove, PA died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Born in York, PA on September 4, 1979, James was the son of James Wallace and Diana Marie (Dick) Wilson of Street, MD. In 1997, James graduated from North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD. He was employed in the construction field, most recently with Jarrettsville Truss Company in Jarrettsville, MD.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by

One daughter

Abigail Marie Wilson of Jarrettsville, MD

One sister

Laura Jeannette Wilson of Street, MD

One brother

John Thomas Wilson of Street, MD

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 701 Highland Rd., Street, MD 21154 with the pastor, Reverend Raymond R. Meute, Jr. officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.

Contributions may be made using the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/322984642345602/?fundraiser_source=external_url

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Highland Presbyterian Church
Memories & Condolences
October 13, 2020
Your legacy lives on!
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
