James DeRan Wilson, age 41, of Fawn Grove, PA died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Born in York, PA on September 4, 1979, James was the son of James Wallace and Diana Marie (Dick) Wilson of Street, MD. In 1997, James graduated from North Harford High School in Pylesville, MD. He was employed in the construction field, most recently with Jarrettsville Truss Company in Jarrettsville, MD.In addition to his parents, he is survived byOne daughterAbigail Marie Wilson of Jarrettsville, MDOne sisterLaura Jeannette Wilson of Street, MDOne brotherJohn Thomas Wilson of Street, MDA memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 701 Highland Rd., Street, MD 21154 with the pastor, Reverend Raymond R. Meute, Jr. officiating.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.Contributions may be made using the following link: