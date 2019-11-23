Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore
1318 Dulaney Valley Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Doherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Doherty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Doherty Notice
James J. Doherty, Jr., 81, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on October 8, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA.

Jim, born in Baltimore, was the eldest son of James J. Doherty, Sr. and Helen Miriam Quinn Doherty, both of whom preceded him in death.

Jim is a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School and Loyola College (now university) in Baltimore. After serving in the US Coast Guard reserves, Jim began a 51-year career with the Maryland State Highway Administration. He was a long-time resident of Charles Village, a devoted parishioner at Saints Philip and James Church, and an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jim is survived by sisters, Sister Helen Doherty, RSM, and Mary Kathleen Doherty; brother Carroll J. Doherty, wife Jill Palmer, and their children John, Christopher, and Erin; and brother William Q. Doherty, wife Terry Keller Doherty, and their daughter Catherine.

The Doherty family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Assisted Living in Charlottesville, VA, with particular thanks to Gayle, April, Angie, and Jerry, who brought happiness to Jim during his residence there. Thanks also to the folks at Hospice of the Piedmont who helped Jim through his last days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hospice of the Piedmont at www.hopva.org.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Carmelite Monastery of Baltimore, 1318 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -