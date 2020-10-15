1/1
James Donald Delp
On October 13, 2020, James Donald Delp passed away. James earned a Bachelor degree in Mathematics from Albright College with a Physics minor. He served 2 years in the US Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean War and was an electronics instructor for field artillery stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He also worked for 15 years at Martin Company as an engineer on classified Mercury and Gemini Space Programs and worked for 22 years at Edgewood Arsenal as supervising engineer on classified military projects. He was an avid Orioles and Colts/Ravens fan and loved listening to Chuck Thompson on the radio. He was a skilled bridge and poker player. James was also a long time member of Immaculate Conception Church and an active Eucharistic Minister. James was the beloved husband of Dorothy Pokorny Delp and the late Ethel L. Delp (nee Schaeffer); devoted father of Kathleen A. Delp, Roger J. Delp, Patricia J. Delp and step father of Art Pokorny.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, Oct. 20th from 9 to 10 AM with a Funeral Mass being celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 AM. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
