Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bruzdzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Bruzdzinski

Notice Condolences Flowers

James E. Bruzdzinski Notice
On May 15th, 2019James Eugene Bruzdzinski Beloved husband of Josephine M. Bruzdzinski (Scheach). Devoted father of Louise Doherty and her husband Dr. Kevin Doherty and James Bruzdzinski and his wife Lisbeth Bruzdzinski. Loving grandfather of Kate Doherty, Bryan Doherty and Elyse Bruzdzinski. Dear Brother of Richard Bruzdzinski and his wife Gloria and Alvina Reed and her late husband Bennett. Also survived by his niece, nephews and many other loving family members. Funeral from the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A. 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at Route 702 (Beltway exit 36) on Tuesday May 21st, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11:00 AM. Visitation on Sunday May 19th, 2019 and Monday May 20th, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.www.bruzdzinski.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now