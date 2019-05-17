|
On May 15th, 2019James Eugene Bruzdzinski Beloved husband of Josephine M. Bruzdzinski (Scheach). Devoted father of Louise Doherty and her husband Dr. Kevin Doherty and James Bruzdzinski and his wife Lisbeth Bruzdzinski. Loving grandfather of Kate Doherty, Bryan Doherty and Elyse Bruzdzinski. Dear Brother of Richard Bruzdzinski and his wife Gloria and Alvina Reed and her late husband Bennett. Also survived by his niece, nephews and many other loving family members. Funeral from the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A. 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at Route 702 (Beltway exit 36) on Tuesday May 21st, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11:00 AM. Visitation on Sunday May 19th, 2019 and Monday May 20th, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.www.bruzdzinski.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 17 to May 19, 2019