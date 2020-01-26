|
On January 24, 2020, James E. Dilley, Beloved husband of Cynthia Dilley (nee Williams); Devoted father of Robert Michael Dilley and his wife Linda, Lisa Ann Gardner, and the late James E. Dilley Jr., Loving step-father of Kimberly Albert and her husband John, and Jason Demastus; Cherished grandfather of Dawn Marie Files, Russell Dilley, Victoria Dilley, Hannah Dilley, Aiden Albert, Abigail Demastus, Nathan Demastus, Madalynn Demastus, Steven Gardner Jr., Jennifer Richardson. and Alicia Richardson. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren, and host of other loving family members and friends.
A private cremation was held. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020