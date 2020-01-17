Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
More Obituaries for James Fielder
James E. Fielder

James E. Fielder Notice
James Edward Fielder, age 41, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of G. Edward Fielder and the late Kathy (Shaffer) Fielder. During his time in the Boy Scouts, James earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He went on to earn his Master's Degree in Psychology and was working at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 20 years, most recently promoted to General Engineer working for the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center.

In addition to his father, James is survived by his brother, Christopher Allen (Erica) Fielder; sister, Jennifer Lynne (Brad) Patterson; and niece, Riley Brooke Fielder.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-6 pm with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy @donateappalachaintrail.org.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
