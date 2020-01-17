|
James Edward Fielder, age 41, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he was the son of G. Edward Fielder and the late Kathy (Shaffer) Fielder. During his time in the Boy Scouts, James earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He went on to earn his Master's Degree in Psychology and was working at Aberdeen Proving Ground for 20 years, most recently promoted to General Engineer working for the U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center.
In addition to his father, James is survived by his brother, Christopher Allen (Erica) Fielder; sister, Jennifer Lynne (Brad) Patterson; and niece, Riley Brooke Fielder.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-6 pm with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy @donateappalachaintrail.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020