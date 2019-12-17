|
|
On December 15, 2019 James E. Freel, age 74, peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Margaret Freel (nee Jemellaro); devoted father of Julie Rinehart and her husband Shawn and the late Jimmy Freel; loving grandfather of Robyn, John and Riley Laudet and Logan Hagen. He was also survived by two, loving great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather at the Shimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where a catholic prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may directed to the (lung.org). Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019