Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
(9705 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
(9705 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Shimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
Resources
More Obituaries for James Freel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Freel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Freel Notice
On December 15, 2019 James E. Freel, age 74, peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Margaret Freel (nee Jemellaro); devoted father of Julie Rinehart and her husband Shawn and the late Jimmy Freel; loving grandfather of Robyn, John and Riley Laudet and Logan Hagen. He was also survived by two, loving great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at the Shimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where a catholic prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may directed to the (lung.org). Online condolences may be left at: www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -