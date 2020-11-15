1/1
James E. Leishear
Unexpectedly at home on November 7, 2020 JAMES E. "Jim" LEISHEAR; beloved husband of 54 years to the late Marguerite K. "Maggie" Leishear; loving father of Nancy McCracken and her husband Jack, Gail Alvarez, Joyce Clauss and her husband Ron; dear brother of the late Winifred "Gloria" Walters; cherished grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 12; great-great-grandfather of 4.

Due to current circumstances, Interment Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name made be made to the American Heart Association, please visit www.heart.org. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
