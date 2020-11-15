Unexpectedly at home on November 7, 2020 JAMES E. "Jim" LEISHEAR; beloved husband of 54 years to the late Marguerite K. "Maggie" Leishear; loving father of Nancy McCracken and her husband Jack, Gail Alvarez, Joyce Clauss and her husband Ron; dear brother of the late Winifred "Gloria" Walters; cherished grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 12; great-great-grandfather of 4.
Due to current circumstances, Interment Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name made be made to the American Heart Association
