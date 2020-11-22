1/1
James Edward Dunn Jr.
On November 17, 2020, JAMES EDWARD DUNN, JR., beloved husband of Florence Mary Dunn; devoted father of Sharon A. Goldsmith, Edward M. Dunn (Valerie), and Scott B. Dunn (Tina); loving grandfather of Josh, Erica, Jay, Kelley, Zak, Tucker, Luke, Colton, and Blake; adoring great-grandfather of Kenny, Mae and Vivian; dear brother of Doris Zelkoski (Robert) and Kathleen Searle (Robert). Also survived by many loving family and friends. Jim will be interred at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in a private family Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Center of Howard County, 5537 Twin Knolls Rd. #433, Columbia, MD 21045 or gifts will be accepted in memory of Jim at Mount Saint Joseph High School, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229 or www.msjnet.edu/giving. For more donation information and to make online condolences, please visit:

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
