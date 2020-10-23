1/
James Edward GREENWOOD
On October 18, 2020 James Edward Greenwood beloved companion of Margaret Nance Powell; former husband of Mary Mueller Greenwood; dear father of Christopher James Greenwood and Erin Kemp Greenwood (Samuel Ian Goff); dear grandfather of Lucille Mae Greenwood, Ian James Goff and Thomas Bea Goff. Devoted brother of the late William Frank Greenwood, Jr. and the late Burton Ehrlich Greenwood, Sr. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 26th at 11:00 AM at Druid Ridge Cemetery (Please use Park Heights Ave. Entrance). The Family requests that all guests observe all Covid-19 regulations, the wearing of masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to The John E. "Ted" Savage '57 Scholarship at McDonogh School, Office of Philanthropy 8600 McDonogh Rd. Owings Mills, MD 21117 (alumni@mcdonogh.org), Blue Jays Unlimited, Johns Hopkins University Department of Athletics 3400 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21218 or Hopkins ALS Clinical Care and Education Fund C/O Lora L. Clawson, MSN, CRNP, JHOPC-5th floor-Suite 5070A 601 N. Caroline St. Baltimore, MD 21287. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Druid Ridge Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
