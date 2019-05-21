Home

James Edward Harris, age 79, of Edgewood, MD passed away on May 16, 2019. A loving and devoted husband, brother and father, he leaves his wife of 51 years, Mary Janet (Kipp) Harris; his sister, Mary (Harris) Sexton; and his children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Erinn Harris, Brian and Chalet Harris, and Jennifer (Harris) and Gary Bricher. A caring and fun Grandpop and Pop Pop, he leaves his grandchildren, Zachary and Aimee Harris, Braeden, Joseph and Jacob Harris, Nathan and Nicholas Harris and Preston and Carson Bricher. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Leroy and Margaret (Eliason) Harris. James retired from the Army Corps of Engineers in 2001.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 am. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
