James Elliott Cauthorn, age 90 years of Whiteford, MD died at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Whiteford at 9:42 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was the husband of Josephine Phoebe (Sithens) Cauthorn who died in 1989. In 1992 he married Jean Marie (Humphrey) Cauthorn, who died in 2017.
Mr. Cauthorn was born in Mexico, MO on February 13, 1930 the only child of the late Francis Ashby and Gertrude (Cunningham) Cauthorn. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Ceramic Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, now the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, MO and shortly thereafter entered the U.S. Army where he served two years during the Korean War. Following his service, Mr. Cauthorn worked for Western Electric in Baltimore, living in Whiteford from 1970-1984 when he relocated to Omaha, NE to begin working for AT&T Technologies. He retired in 1996 from the former Lucent Technologies, Inc. formed that year from the divestiture of AT&T Technologies.
Mr. Cauthorn settled in Venice, FL in the early 2000's where he enjoyed retirement, travel, playing trivia games and was able to exercise his passion for genealogy. He became a faithful church attendee following his acceptance of Christ in the early 1960's and was active in church wherever he lived.
He is survived by five children: James Elliott Cauthorn, II and his wife, Ellen of Palatine, IL; Jacqueline Dale Cauthorn of San Diego, CA; Josephine Sandra Ward and her husband, Richard of Whiteford, MD; Jonathan Carter Cauthorn and his wife, Luann of Brooklyn, WI; Jeri Lois Cauthorn and her husband, Stavros Blicas of Columbia, MD.
Mr. Cauthorn is also survived by eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services and interment were held on Friday, June 19 at 1:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 601 W Main St, Millville, NJ with military honors offered by the U.S. Army.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.