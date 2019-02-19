Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
For more information about
James Evans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Evans


1923 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
James Evans Notice
On February 16, 2019. James Sheridan Evans, Sr. peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Bertha Rose Ossmus Evans and the late Gretchen C. Evans; devoted father of James Sheridan Evans, Jr. and his wife Sheila, Alice Marie Evans, George Thomas Evans and his wife Nina, Mary Kathleen Evans Ossmus and her husband Don and John Joseph Evans; dear stepfather of Steven Ossmus and his wife Pam and Carla Reed and her husband Ray; he was the proud grandfather of 20 and great grandfather of 23Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 a.m. at the St. Ursula Church. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy, in Jim's memory, to . Online condolences may left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.