On February 16, 2019. James Sheridan Evans, Sr. peacefully passed away. He was the beloved husband of Bertha Rose Ossmus Evans and the late Gretchen C. Evans; devoted father of James Sheridan Evans, Jr. and his wife Sheila, Alice Marie Evans, George Thomas Evans and his wife Nina, Mary Kathleen Evans Ossmus and her husband Don and John Joseph Evans; dear stepfather of Steven Ossmus and his wife Pam and Carla Reed and her husband Ray; he was the proud grandfather of 20 and great grandfather of 23Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Thursday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 a.m. at the St. Ursula Church. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy, in Jim's memory, to . Online condolences may left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2019