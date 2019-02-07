James Forrester 75, of Virgilina, VA passed away Jan 27, 2019. Born 10/12/44 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Bernard & Madelynn Forrester. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph H.S. where he excelled as a swimmer. Coached by his father during youth, Jim hit his stride at St. Joe going undefeated in backstroke while winning (4) M.S.A. titles. He would continue swimming at Vanderbilt University where he set several SEC records and graduated with a degree in mathematics. Jim received an MBA in Finance from Loyola College in Baltimore before teaching corporate finance there in addition to serving on Board of Directors at Mount Saint Joseph. For several years Jim was a prominent figure in Baltimore banking. He held several senior management positions within corporate lending at Equitable Trust and later Maryland National Bank. While living in Pasadena, MD Jim loved fishing, boating & sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. After relocating to California with his wife of 35yrs Sharon Kinsey-Forrester, Jim continued in banking with Silicon Valley Bank and opened their first Southern California Regional office which prospered. After travelling the world Jim & Sharon eventually moved back East settling rural Southwest Virginia. Together they enjoyed the quiet life while raising animals and tending to their farm. Jim will always be remembered as a kind and loving father by his children Sean Forrester (Stacie), Erin Belcher (Drew) & Kara Haselton (Mark) in addition to six grandchildren. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary