On February 24, James Francis Fusting Sr., husband of the late Patricia Menzies Fusting, beloved father of the late James F. Fusting Jr., Patricia Dudley, Deborah Lynn, Diane Green, Tom Fusting and Kevin Fusting. Services will be held at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Mt. Washington at 1702 Regent Road, Baltimore 21209 on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. The family is receiving guests at the Dudley's home at 5515 North Charles Street on Thursday, March 7 from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lourdes Endowment Trust (http://weblink.donorperfect.com/LourdesEndowment) 1730 M Street NW, Suite 403, Washington DC 20036 or the Shrine of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019