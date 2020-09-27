James F. La Croce, aged 90, died at home in Glen Rock, NJ on August 17, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Shamokin, PA on 10-31-1929, he was the son of James F. La Croce, Sr. of Calabria, Italy, and Mary Engieme of Shamokin. Ordained a Catholic priest in Rome in 1954, he earned his doctorate in Sacred Theology at the Gregorian University there. He served as Chancellor of the Harrisburg Diocese; was pastor at Holy Family parish; served the poor in Peru; ministered to the Catholic Worker in Washington, DC; was laicized in 1976; taught Religious Studies at the University of Notre Dame of Maryland for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Harrington) of 40 years and her children, Christian Caron (Elaine) and Monique Doubet (Ernest) and five step-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his only sibling, Eugene La Croce (Julianne) of Emmitsburg, MD, and five nieces and nephews; Eugene (Kim), Maria (David); Regina; Kathleen (Brian); and James (Matthew), and their families.
Jim was always concerned for the poor and, especially loved teaching young people. He authored three books, Escape from Hell, Jesus, Man on a Mission, and, Uncommon Meditations, all with a view to de-mystify the Catholic religion and introduce the living Christ to his readers. If you wish, donations in his memory may be made to mannahouse.inc.org
.