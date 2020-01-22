Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
James F. Reedy Notice
On January 20, 2020, James F. Reedy, 92 of Parkville, Maryland; Former Administrative Educator for 65 years. James is a Navy veteran and beloved husband of the late Patricia J. Reedy (nee Hibbs); devoted father of Thomas H., Michael J., William B., JoAnne M. and the late Frank J. Reedy; loving grandfather of Jessica L., James F. and Kayla M. Reedy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate James life at the Evans Life Celebration Home- Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 4-6PM with a prayer service starting at 6PM. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
