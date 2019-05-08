James F. Ryan, 84, of Laurel, MD, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Born June 26, 1934 in Carbondale, PA to the late Peter and Romaine Ryan, he graduated from Honesdale High School and honorably served our country for four years in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Bendix Corporation and Lockheed Martin. He also worked at the Capital Centre and retired from the Verizon Center. He is survived by his loving wife, Delilah A. Ryan, daughters, Irene Ryan, Lisa Buswell (Jay), son David Ryan, step daughters, Teri Mallonee (Russ), Susan Isom, Delores Miller (Mark). He is also survived and loved by many nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Marguerite and Ralph Parrish, son Bobby Ryan, step daughter Debbie (Loveless) Bone, step grandson Michael Bone, step great grandson Noah Smith and great nephew Kyle Parrish. He enjoyed reading, traveling and sports. He was an avid fan of the Capitals, Redskins, Nationals, Nittany Lions, and the Fighting Irish. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to gilchristcares.org or the . Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019