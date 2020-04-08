|
James F. Schneider, age 72, retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the District of Maryland, died of osteomyelitis on Monday, April 6, at his Homeland residence. Upon his retirement in 2017, following 35 years of service, he was the longest-serving federal or state judge in Maryland. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Susan M. Marzetta; his daughter Laura Elaine Schneider and son-in-law, Garrison Brooks Clark, of Austin, Tex.; and his daughter Caroline May Schneider of the family home in Baltimore.
Jim was born on November 18, 1947, at the old Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore City, to Joseph F. Schneider and Mary Christine ("May") Schneider (nee Lepper), both now deceased. He was a graduate of Parkville High School (1965), the University of Baltimore (1969) where he majored in history, and the first day class of the University of Baltimore School of Law (1972). For more than 40 years, he served as historian and archivist of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City (formerly the Supreme Bench). He lectured and wrote about Baltimore legal history throughout his career, and in 1984 co-founded the Baltimore Museum of Legal History in the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr., Courthouse. He enjoyed listening to music from the '20s, '30s, and '40s.
Jim made friends easily throughout his life. Although he was an only child, he was surrounded by the love of a large extended family and is survived by many beloved cousins. He was cared for and much loved by Susan's family, and is survived by his mother-in-law, Rose Marie Marzetta, of Chevy Chase, Md.; sisters-in-law Barbara Marzetta of Washington, DC, and Elaine Lacy of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; brother-in-law, Thomas Marzetta, of Summit, NJ; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Since 1978, Jim was a member of First and Franklin Street Presbyterian Church, and he wrote extensively about its history. Private interment will be in Parkwood Cemetery. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, April 15, at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. It may be viewed on the First and Franklin Facebook page (facebook.com/firstfranklinbaltimore). Note: there is no need to log in or create new account to view the memorial service. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to support the Building for Life Fund at the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (payable to "UMMS Foundation," 110 S. Paca St., Baltimore, Md. 21201, or online at www.ummsfoundation.org) and to his church (payable to "First and Franklin Street Presbyterian Church," 210 W. Madison St., Baltimore, Md. 21201, or online at www.firstfranklin.org).
