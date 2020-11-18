James Peter "Pete" Farlow, age 67 of Abingdon, MD passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Pete was born in the Old Northwood area of Baltimore City on March 26, 1953. A Baltimore Colts and Ravens Fanatic, he also loved music and sharing a good story with friends. He retired after 36 years of patriotic civilian service with the federal government. He is predeceased by his parents, Mildred (Goeb) and E. Stephen Farlow, Sr. and brother, Steve Farlow. Survived by his wife of 33 years of Vicki (Black) and his son Kevin, daughter Katie Konchar, and son-in-law Kyle Konchar. He will be missed by countless loving friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Abingdon Fire Company or the American Heart Association
in his name.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.