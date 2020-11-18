1/1
James Farlow
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Peter "Pete" Farlow, age 67 of Abingdon, MD passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Pete was born in the Old Northwood area of Baltimore City on March 26, 1953. A Baltimore Colts and Ravens Fanatic, he also loved music and sharing a good story with friends. He retired after 36 years of patriotic civilian service with the federal government. He is predeceased by his parents, Mildred (Goeb) and E. Stephen Farlow, Sr. and brother, Steve Farlow. Survived by his wife of 33 years of Vicki (Black) and his son Kevin, daughter Katie Konchar, and son-in-law Kyle Konchar. He will be missed by countless loving friends and family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Abingdon Fire Company or the American Heart Association in his name.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. Please check back to our website for updated service information and to leave a condolence message @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved