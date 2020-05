Or Copy this URL to Share

Colonel James Archie Fava, age 101, husband of Joyce P. Fava died of natural causes on May 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the Memorial Fund, Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, Severna Park, MD



