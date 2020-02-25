|
On February 22, 2020 James "Jamie" Allen Foster, beloved father of Amanda Danielle Foster, cherished son of Grace Elizabeth (Spitler) and the late James Edward Foster, loving brother of Norma Marie Foster and Terri Lynn Philyaw.
James was a 35 year employee, working up until Christmas of 2019, of LR Willson & Sons, Inc., Steel, Precast Erectors & Crane Rental. He worked as a Crane Operator before moving up to a Foreman. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle with friends.
Friends may call at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043, Saturday February 29th from 1-3 p.m., with services beginning at 3 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the Dove House Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 25, 2020