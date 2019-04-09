James Michael Frado, Sr., 91, Ashland, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Brookwood Place. He was born in Baltimore, MD on December 13, 1927, the son of John and Agnes (Sporny) Frado. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Donna J. Teefy (Michael), son James M. Frado, Jr. (Karen), and daughter Carol A. Greider (Jay). He is also survived by grandchildren Melissa Frado (Brandon), James Meushaw (Natalie), Allison Besancon (Matt), James Frado III (Jordan), Michael Frado (Alicia), Jesse Greider (Rachel), Megan Greider, and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by great grandson, Calvin James Frado. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Brookwood Place and Dr. Roger Snyder in Ashland OH for the compassionate and loving care given to James during the final days of his earthly life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brethren Care Village, 2140 Center St. Ashland, OH 44805.Visitation with family will be held on Friday morning from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Rev. James M. Frado, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, German Hill Road, Dundalk. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary