Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
James Frantz


1932 - 2019
James Frantz Notice
James E. Frantz, retired Navy Chief Petty Officer, born on September 16, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland passed away on October 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen Lorrie Frantz; loving father of Joann Wink and her husband John; cherished grandfather of Jason Christopher Lease and Krista Greene, and great grandfather of Hannah Greene, Johnathan Lease and Leah Lease; dear brother of Henry Kraus Frantz, Carl E. Frantz, Jr. and the late Albert L. Frantz, the late Walter C. Frantz and the late Rose Marie Ventro.

Family members and friends will honor James' life at the family owned and operated AMBROSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus, MD, 21227 with a public viewing on Monday, 10/21/2019 from 3pm-5pm & 7pm-9pm where a funeral will be held on Tuesday, 10/22/2019 beginning at 11am. Interment to follow in Loudon Park Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
