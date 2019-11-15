Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
Resources
More Obituaries for James Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick "Ace" Adams IV

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Frederick "Ace" Adams IV Notice
James Frederick "Ace" Adams, IV, 91, died peacefully in his home on Nov. 10, 2019. Born April 10, 1928, in Baltimore, he was the son of Helen Monmonier Rianhard and James F. Adams, III. Ace played lacrosse at St. Paul's School and Johns Hopkins University, and coached at West Point, UPenn, and the University of Virginia. (See Mr. Rasmussen's article on Ace.) Jim is survived by his wife Betty Jane Sparks Adams; five daughters; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, hopva.org, the virginiaathleticsfoundation.com, and St. Paul's School, stpaulsschool.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill and Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -