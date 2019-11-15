|
|
James Frederick "Ace" Adams, IV, 91, died peacefully in his home on Nov. 10, 2019. Born April 10, 1928, in Baltimore, he was the son of Helen Monmonier Rianhard and James F. Adams, III. Ace played lacrosse at St. Paul's School and Johns Hopkins University, and coached at West Point, UPenn, and the University of Virginia. (See Mr. Rasmussen's article on Ace.) Jim is survived by his wife Betty Jane Sparks Adams; five daughters; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, hopva.org, the virginiaathleticsfoundation.com, and St. Paul's School, stpaulsschool.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019